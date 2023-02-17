Coral Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 193.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 187.63% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.