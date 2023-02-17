 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coral Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 193.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 187.63% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

Coral Newsprints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.24 2.86 1.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.24 2.86 1.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.96 2.49 1.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.11 -0.05 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.21 0.30
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.83 0.65 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 -0.46 -1.37
Other Income -- 0.00 2.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 -0.46 0.94
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.88 -0.46 0.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.88 -0.46 0.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.88 -0.46 0.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.88 -0.46 0.94
Equity Share Capital 5.05 5.05 5.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.48 -0.90 1.86
Diluted EPS -3.48 -0.90 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.48 -0.90 1.86
Diluted EPS -3.48 -0.90 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited