Coral Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 193.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 187.63% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.
Coral Newsprint shares closed at 11.58 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.94% returns over the last 6 months
|Coral Newsprints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.24
|2.86
|1.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.24
|2.86
|1.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.96
|2.49
|1.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|-0.05
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.21
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|0.65
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.46
|-1.37
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|2.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.46
|0.94
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.46
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.88
|-0.46
|0.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|-0.46
|0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|-0.46
|0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.48
|-0.90
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.48
|-0.90
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.48
|-0.90
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.48
|-0.90
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited