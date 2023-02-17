English
    Coral Newsprint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 193.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 187.63% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

    Coral Newsprint shares closed at 11.58 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.94% returns over the last 6 months

    Coral Newsprints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.242.861.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.242.861.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.962.491.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.050.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.210.30
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.651.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.46-1.37
    Other Income--0.002.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.460.94
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.88-0.460.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.88-0.460.94
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.88-0.460.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.88-0.460.94
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.48-0.901.86
    Diluted EPS-3.48-0.90--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.48-0.901.86
    Diluted EPS-3.48-0.90--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am