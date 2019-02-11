Coral Newsprint Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2018 up 13.34% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 58.81% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.