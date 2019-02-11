Coral Newsprint Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Newsprints are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2018 up 13.34% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 58.81% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
|
|Coral Newsprints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.08
|4.40
|3.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.08
|4.40
|3.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.51
|2.71
|2.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.02
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.27
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.38
|1.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited