Coral Labs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.42 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.42 crore in September 2021 up 1.59% from Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021 down 76.62% from Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021 down 49.86% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2020.

Coral Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.37 in September 2020.

Coral Labs shares closed at 323.20 on November 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -20.02% returns over the last 6 months and -3.85% over the last 12 months.