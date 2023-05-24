Coral Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 43.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 135.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 135.66% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.
Coral Labs shares closed at 252.15 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.12% over the last 12 months.
|Coral Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.44
|24.73
|20.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.44
|24.73
|20.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.26
|13.04
|9.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.37
|0.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.88
|2.41
|1.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.59
|2.97
|3.07
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.50
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.77
|5.10
|4.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|0.35
|0.55
|Other Income
|1.16
|1.50
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|1.85
|2.08
|Interest
|0.02
|0.11
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.62
|1.74
|2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.04
|0.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|1.78
|2.99
|Tax
|-0.73
|0.92
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|0.86
|2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|0.86
|2.55
|Equity Share Capital
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.50
|2.40
|7.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.50
|2.40
|7.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.50
|2.40
|7.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.50
|2.40
|7.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited