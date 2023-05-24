Coral Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 43.03% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 135.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 135.66% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

    Coral Labs shares closed at 252.15 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.12% over the last 12 months.

    Coral Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.4424.7320.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.4424.7320.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.2613.049.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.370.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.882.411.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.592.973.07
    Depreciation0.680.500.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.775.104.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.760.350.55
    Other Income1.161.501.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.601.852.08
    Interest0.020.110.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.621.742.03
    Exceptional Items--0.040.96
    P/L Before Tax-1.621.782.99
    Tax-0.730.920.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.890.862.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.890.862.55
    Equity Share Capital3.573.573.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.502.407.13
    Diluted EPS-2.502.407.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.502.407.13
    Diluted EPS-2.502.407.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 03:34 pm