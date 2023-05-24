Coral Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 43.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 135.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 135.66% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

Coral Labs shares closed at 252.15 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.12% over the last 12 months.