Coral Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore, down 16.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore in June 2023 down 16.66% from Rs. 16.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 up 16.19% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 10.14% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022.

Coral Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.44 in June 2022.

Coral Labs shares closed at 264.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 6.88% over the last 12 months.