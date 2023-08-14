English
    Coral Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore, down 16.66% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore in June 2023 down 16.66% from Rs. 16.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 up 16.19% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 10.14% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022.

    Coral Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.44 in June 2022.

    Coral Labs shares closed at 264.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 6.88% over the last 12 months.

    Coral Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5511.4416.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5511.4416.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.515.268.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.020.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.011.880.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.242.592.69
    Depreciation0.550.680.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.913.773.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.20-2.760.23
    Other Income1.291.162.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.49-1.602.26
    Interest0.000.020.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.49-1.622.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.49-1.622.16
    Tax0.65-0.730.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.84-0.891.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.84-0.891.59
    Equity Share Capital3.573.573.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.16-2.504.44
    Diluted EPS5.16-2.504.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.16-2.504.44
    Diluted EPS5.16-2.504.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Coral Laboratories #Coral Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

