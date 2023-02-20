Coral Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore, up 85.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore in December 2022 up 85.56% from Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 246.81% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 173.26% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.