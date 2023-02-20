English
    Coral Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore, up 85.56% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore in December 2022 up 85.56% from Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 246.81% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 173.26% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

    Coral Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2021.

    Coral Labs shares closed at 263.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.

    Coral Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.7325.7013.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.7325.7013.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.0414.549.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.370.120.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.41-0.78-1.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.972.892.68
    Depreciation0.500.500.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.104.613.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.353.82-0.59
    Other Income1.502.210.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.856.020.35
    Interest0.110.110.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.745.910.34
    Exceptional Items0.04----
    P/L Before Tax1.785.910.34
    Tax0.921.020.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.864.890.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.864.890.25
    Equity Share Capital3.573.573.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4013.700.69
    Diluted EPS2.4013.700.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4013.700.69
    Diluted EPS2.4013.700.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

