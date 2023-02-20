Coral Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore, up 85.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore in December 2022 up 85.56% from Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 246.81% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 173.26% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

Coral Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2021.

Coral Labs shares closed at 263.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.