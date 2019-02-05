Coral Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore, up 14.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore in December 2018 up 14.49% from Rs. 20.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2018 up 47.13% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2018 up 49.51% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2017.

Coral Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 8.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.95 in December 2017.

Coral Labs shares closed at 453.95 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -24.89% over the last 12 months.