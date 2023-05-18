Coral India Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore in March 2023 up 29.31% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2023 up 37.23% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.94% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 33.35 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -9.99% over the last 12 months.