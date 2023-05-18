English
    Coral India Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral India Finance and Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.62 crore in March 2023 up 29.31% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2023 up 37.23% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.94% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

    Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

    Coral India Fin shares closed at 33.35 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -9.99% over the last 12 months.

    Coral India Finance and Housing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6210.838.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6210.838.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods----3.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.272.04-5.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.260.23
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.870.590.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.217.926.52
    Other Income0.370.40-0.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.588.326.37
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.588.326.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.588.326.35
    Tax1.401.451.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.186.874.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.186.874.50
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.711.12
    Diluted EPS1.531.711.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.711.12
    Diluted EPS1.531.711.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 05:46 pm