Coral India Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore, up 37.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore in March 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022 up 38.91% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2021.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 38.90 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.35% returns over the last 6 months and 35.07% over the last 12 months.