Coral India Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore, up 567.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore in March 2021 up 567.94% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021 up 377.35% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021 up 301.75% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2020.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2020.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 26.55 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.74% returns over the last 6 months and 104.23% over the last 12 months.