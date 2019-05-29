Coral India Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in March 2019 down 18.75% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019 down 11.24% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2019 down 13.65% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2018.

Coral India Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 15.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.37% returns over the last 6 months and -45.96% over the last 12 months.