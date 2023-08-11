Coral India Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore, up 104.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore in June 2023 up 104.16% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in June 2023 up 180.62% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2023 up 177.61% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 36.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.