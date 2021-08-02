MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coral India Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

August 02, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral India Finance and Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in June 2021 down 0.85% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021 up 23.67% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021 up 23.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2020.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2020.

Close

Coral India Fin shares closed at 51.80 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 144.34% returns over the last 6 months and 197.70% over the last 12 months.

Coral India Finance and Housing
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5.585.965.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.585.965.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.491.05--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.210.210.21
Depreciation0.030.020.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.470.590.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.394.095.15
Other Income0.410.49-1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.804.583.87
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.804.573.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.804.573.87
Tax0.800.790.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.003.783.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.003.783.23
Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.940.80
Diluted EPS0.990.940.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.940.80
Diluted EPS0.990.940.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Coral India Fin #Coral India Finance and Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2021 06:33 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.