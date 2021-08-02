Coral India Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in June 2021 down 0.85% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021 up 23.67% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021 up 23.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2020.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2020.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 51.80 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 144.34% returns over the last 6 months and 197.70% over the last 12 months.