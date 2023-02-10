Coral India Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 47.43% from Rs. 7.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 65.81% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.