    Coral India Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coral India Finance and Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 47.43% from Rs. 7.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 65.81% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

    Coral India Finance and Housing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.833.787.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.833.787.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.04--0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.240.23
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.510.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.923.006.01
    Other Income0.400.75-1.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.323.765.00
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.323.765.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.323.765.00
    Tax1.450.700.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.873.064.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.873.064.35
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.761.08
    Diluted EPS1.710.761.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.761.08
    Diluted EPS1.710.761.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
