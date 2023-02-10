Coral India Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 47.43% from Rs. 7.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 65.81% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 33.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -25.98% over the last 12 months.