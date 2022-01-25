Coral India Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore, up 67.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore in December 2021 up 67.83% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021 up 29.35% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021 up 20.62% from Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2020.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2020.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 43.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 105.67% over the last 12 months.