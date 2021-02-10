Coral India Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, down 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in December 2020 down 11.78% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2020 down 3.16% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2020 down 5.23% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2019.

Coral India Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2019.

Coral India Fin shares closed at 21.55 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.55% returns over the last 6 months and 78.10% over the last 12 months.