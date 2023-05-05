English
    Cool Caps Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore, up 251.23% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cool Caps Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore in March 2023 up 251.23% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 up 33.82% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2023 up 60.33% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022.

    Cool Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2022.

    Cool Caps shares closed at 521.00 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 186.26% returns over the last 6 months and 594.67% over the last 12 months.

    Cool Caps Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.8446.7413.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.8446.7413.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.987.794.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.7034.955.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-0.67-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.270.28
    Depreciation0.790.750.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.411.841.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.321.811.81
    Other Income0.780.400.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.102.212.60
    Interest1.361.100.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.741.112.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.741.112.10
    Tax0.770.300.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.970.801.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.970.801.47
    Equity Share Capital11.5611.5611.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----18.38
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.700.701.27
    Diluted EPS--0.70--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.700.701.27
    Diluted EPS--0.70--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am