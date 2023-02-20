Cool Caps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore, up 214.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore in December 2022 up 214.8% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 99.43% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 up 88.54% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.