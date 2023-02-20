English
    Cool Caps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore, up 214.8% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cool Caps Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore in December 2022 up 214.8% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 99.43% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 up 88.54% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

    Cool Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

    Cool Caps shares closed at 505.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 218.11% returns over the last 6 months

    Cool Caps Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.7418.3814.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.7418.3814.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.7911.097.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.957.263.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.67-5.600.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.350.32
    Depreciation0.750.750.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.842.231.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.812.291.00
    Other Income0.400.480.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.212.781.11
    Interest1.100.990.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.111.790.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.111.790.56
    Tax0.300.500.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.801.290.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.801.290.40
    Equity Share Capital11.5611.568.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.120.47
    Diluted EPS0.701.120.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.120.47
    Diluted EPS0.701.120.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

