Cool Caps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore, up 214.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore in December 2022 up 214.8% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 99.43% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 up 88.54% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

Cool Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Cool Caps shares closed at 505.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 218.11% returns over the last 6 months