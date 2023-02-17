 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cool Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore, up 256.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cool Caps Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore in December 2022 up 256.01% from Rs. 16.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 228.38% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 106.62% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Cool Caps Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.99 36.14 16.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.99 36.14 16.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.21 23.47 8.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.87 9.31 5.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.57 -4.70 -0.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.52 0.45
Depreciation 0.81 0.80 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.26 2.62 1.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.98 4.12 0.85
Other Income 0.33 0.41 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.31 4.53 1.05
Interest 1.26 1.12 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.05 3.41 0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.05 3.41 0.49
Tax 0.05 0.77 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.00 2.64 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -1.42 -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 2.64 0.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.42 2.64 0.33
Equity Share Capital 11.56 11.56 8.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 2.28 0.39
Diluted EPS -0.37 2.28 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 2.28 0.39
Diluted EPS -0.37 2.28 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited