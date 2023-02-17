Cool Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore, up 256.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore in December 2022 up 256.01% from Rs. 16.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 228.38% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 106.62% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.