Cool Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore, up 256.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cool Caps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore in December 2022 up 256.01% from Rs. 16.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 228.38% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 106.62% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.
Cool Caps shares closed at 490.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 183.24% returns over the last 6 months
|Cool Caps Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.99
|36.14
|16.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.99
|36.14
|16.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.21
|23.47
|8.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.87
|9.31
|5.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-4.70
|-0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.52
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.80
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.26
|2.62
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.98
|4.12
|0.85
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.41
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|4.53
|1.05
|Interest
|1.26
|1.12
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.05
|3.41
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.05
|3.41
|0.49
|Tax
|0.05
|0.77
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.00
|2.64
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|-1.42
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|2.64
|0.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.42
|2.64
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|11.56
|11.56
|8.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|2.28
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|2.28
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|2.28
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|2.28
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited