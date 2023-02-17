English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cool Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore, up 256.01% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cool Caps Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.99 crore in December 2022 up 256.01% from Rs. 16.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 228.38% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 106.62% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

    Cool Caps shares closed at 490.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 183.24% returns over the last 6 months

    Cool Caps Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.9936.1416.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.9936.1416.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.2123.478.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.879.315.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.57-4.70-0.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.520.45
    Depreciation0.810.800.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.262.621.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.984.120.85
    Other Income0.330.410.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.314.531.05
    Interest1.261.120.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.053.410.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.053.410.49
    Tax0.050.770.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.002.640.33
    Prior Year Adjustments-1.42----
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.422.640.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.422.640.33
    Equity Share Capital11.5611.568.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.372.280.39
    Diluted EPS-0.372.280.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.372.280.39
    Diluted EPS-0.372.280.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am