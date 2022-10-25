Control Print Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore in September 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 62.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in September 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in September 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 443.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 40.13% over the last 12 months.