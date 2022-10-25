English
    Control Print Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore in September 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 62.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in September 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021.

    Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in September 2021.

    Control Print shares closed at 443.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 40.13% over the last 12 months.

    Control Print
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.2065.1462.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.2065.1462.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.9919.0017.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.484.155.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.990.911.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8011.6211.75
    Depreciation3.723.613.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3111.6910.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9114.1612.03
    Other Income1.010.160.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9214.3312.16
    Interest0.260.160.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.6614.1711.87
    Exceptional Items0.040.160.00
    P/L Before Tax14.7014.3311.87
    Tax3.312.441.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.4011.889.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.4011.889.98
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.987.286.11
    Diluted EPS6.987.286.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.987.286.11
    Diluted EPS6.987.286.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:44 pm
