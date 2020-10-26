Control Print Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.04 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.04 crore in September 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 50.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in September 2020 up 2.59% from Rs. 7.30 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in September 2020 up 1.56% from Rs. 12.85 crore in September 2019.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.47 in September 2019.

Control Print shares closed at 213.90 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.29% over the last 12 months.