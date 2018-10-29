Control Print Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.52 crore, up 0.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 41.52 crore in September 2018 up 0.16% from Rs. 41.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in September 2018 down 12.87% from Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.35 crore in September 2018 down 21.16% from Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2017.

Control Print EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.72 in September 2017.

Control Print shares closed at 350.50 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.