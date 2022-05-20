 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Control Print Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.57 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.57 crore in March 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 61.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 10.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in March 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 416.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.26% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.

Control Print
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.57 61.58 61.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.57 61.58 61.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.38 19.42 20.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.12 4.11 3.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.73 0.72 1.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.85 11.81 11.23
Depreciation 3.75 3.81 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.56 10.72 9.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.17 10.98 12.93
Other Income 1.58 0.32 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.75 11.30 13.04
Interest 0.35 0.28 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.40 11.02 12.85
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Tax 15.41 11.02 12.86
Tax 2.35 1.69 2.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.06 9.33 10.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.06 9.33 10.73
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.99 5.71 6.57
Diluted EPS 7.99 5.71 6.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.99 5.71 6.57
Diluted EPS 7.99 5.71 6.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:33 pm
