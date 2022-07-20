 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Control Print Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.14 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.14 crore in June 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 54.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2022 up 48.88% from Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in June 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 427.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.

Control Print
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.14 75.57 54.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.14 75.57 54.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.00 23.38 19.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.15 5.12 3.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.91 2.73 -2.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.62 14.85 11.60
Depreciation 3.61 3.75 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.69 11.56 10.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.16 14.17 8.46
Other Income 0.16 1.58 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.33 15.75 8.69
Interest 0.16 0.35 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.17 15.40 8.56
Exceptional Items 0.16 0.00 3.16
P/L Before Tax 14.33 15.41 11.73
Tax 2.44 2.35 2.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.88 13.06 8.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.88 13.06 8.88
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.28 7.99 5.44
Diluted EPS 7.28 7.99 5.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.28 7.99 5.44
Diluted EPS 7.28 7.99 5.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
