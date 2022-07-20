English
    Control Print Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.14 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.14 crore in June 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 54.39 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2022 up 48.88% from Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2021.

    Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in June 2021.

    Control Print shares closed at 427.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.1475.5754.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.1475.5754.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0023.3819.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.155.123.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.912.73-2.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6214.8511.60
    Depreciation3.613.753.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6911.5610.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1614.178.46
    Other Income0.161.580.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3315.758.69
    Interest0.160.350.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1715.408.56
    Exceptional Items0.160.003.16
    P/L Before Tax14.3315.4111.73
    Tax2.442.352.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.8813.068.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.8813.068.88
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.287.995.44
    Diluted EPS7.287.995.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.287.995.44
    Diluted EPS7.287.995.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Control Print #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
