Control Print Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.14 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.14 crore in June 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 54.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2022 up 48.88% from Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in June 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 427.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.