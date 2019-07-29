Control Print Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.22 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.22 crore in June 2019 up 17.38% from Rs. 43.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2019 down 11.56% from Rs. 8.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in June 2019 up 22.43% from Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2018.

Control Print EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2018.

Control Print shares closed at 209.85 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.54% returns over the last 6 months and -49.15% over the last 12 months.