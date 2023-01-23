 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Control Print Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore, up 20.55% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore in December 2022 up 20.55% from Rs. 61.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2022 up 41.78% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.02% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 8.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.71 in December 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 418.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.

Control Print
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.23 68.20 61.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.23 68.20 61.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.82 19.99 19.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.95 3.48 4.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.91 2.99 0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.34 12.80 11.81
Depreciation 3.82 3.72 3.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.84 11.31 10.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.38 13.91 10.98
Other Income 1.05 1.01 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.43 14.92 11.30
Interest 0.45 0.26 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.98 14.66 11.02
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Tax 15.98 14.70 11.02
Tax 2.75 3.31 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.22 11.40 9.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.22 11.40 9.33
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.10 6.98 5.71
Diluted EPS 8.10 6.98 5.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.10 6.98 5.71
Diluted EPS 8.10 6.98 5.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

