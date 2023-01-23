English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Control Print Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore, up 20.55% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore in December 2022 up 20.55% from Rs. 61.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2022 up 41.78% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.02% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2021.

    Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 8.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.71 in December 2021.

    Control Print shares closed at 418.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.

    Control Print
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.2368.2061.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.2368.2061.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.8219.9919.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.953.484.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.912.990.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3412.8011.81
    Depreciation3.823.723.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8411.3110.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3813.9110.98
    Other Income1.051.010.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4314.9211.30
    Interest0.450.260.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9814.6611.02
    Exceptional Items0.000.040.00
    P/L Before Tax15.9814.7011.02
    Tax2.753.311.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2211.409.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2211.409.33
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.106.985.71
    Diluted EPS8.106.985.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.106.985.71
    Diluted EPS8.106.985.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Control Print #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am