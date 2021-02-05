MARKET NEWS

Control Print Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, up 15.22% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in December 2020 up 15.22% from Rs. 47.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2020 down 12.42% from Rs. 8.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2020 up 14.92% from Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2019.

Control Print EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.43 in December 2019.

Control Print shares closed at 243.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and -7.86% over the last 12 months.

Control Print
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations54.6453.0447.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations54.6453.0447.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.3221.4914.86
Purchase of Traded Goods4.213.092.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.31-4.40-0.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.6711.4310.80
Depreciation3.653.792.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.038.447.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.459.219.08
Other Income0.150.040.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.609.269.25
Interest0.370.290.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.238.979.06
Exceptional Items0.150.171.79
P/L Before Tax9.389.1410.85
Tax1.611.651.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.777.498.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.777.498.88
Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.764.585.43
Diluted EPS4.764.585.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.764.585.43
Diluted EPS4.764.585.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:11 am

