Control Print Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.42 crore, up 7.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.42 crore in December 2019 up 7.88% from Rs. 43.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in December 2019 up 69.61% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2019 up 7.36% from Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2018.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2018.

Control Print shares closed at 278.25 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.99% over the last 12 months.