Control Print Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.04 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.04 crore in September 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 50.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2020 up 2.59% from Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2020 up 1.4% from Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2019.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in September 2019.

Control Print shares closed at 216.75 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.60% over the last 12 months.