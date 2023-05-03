English
    Control Print Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.48 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.48 crore in March 2023 up 15.4% from Rs. 76.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2023 up 30.22% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2023 up 20.79% from Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2022.

    Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 9.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.53 in March 2022.

    Control Print shares closed at 580.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.82% returns over the last 6 months and 25.26% over the last 12 months.

    Control Print
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.4878.0576.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.4878.0576.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.2227.2722.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.365.526.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.33-0.423.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3313.5615.32
    Depreciation3.893.843.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9912.5511.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0115.7213.45
    Other Income1.700.991.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7116.7115.02
    Interest0.480.480.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2316.2414.65
    Exceptional Items0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Tax18.2316.2414.66
    Tax2.222.752.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0113.4812.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0113.4812.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.0113.4812.30
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.808.267.53
    Diluted EPS9.808.267.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.808.267.53
    Diluted EPS9.808.267.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am