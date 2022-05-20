Control Print Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore, up 25.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore in March 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 61.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 15.25 crore in March 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.48 in March 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 416.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.26% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.