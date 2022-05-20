 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Control Print Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore, up 25.52% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Control Print are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore in March 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 61.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 15.25 crore in March 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.48 in March 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 416.60 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.26% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.

Control Print
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.67 62.37 61.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.67 62.37 61.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.87 19.90 20.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.37 4.59 3.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.07 0.26 1.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.32 12.14 11.23
Depreciation 3.69 3.84 2.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.91 10.89 9.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.45 10.74 12.77
Other Income 1.57 0.32 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.02 11.06 12.89
Interest 0.37 0.28 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.65 10.78 12.70
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Tax 14.66 10.78 12.71
Tax 2.36 1.69 2.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.30 9.09 10.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.30 9.09 10.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.30 9.09 10.58
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.53 5.56 6.48
Diluted EPS 7.53 5.56 6.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.53 5.56 6.48
Diluted EPS 7.53 5.56 6.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:33 pm
