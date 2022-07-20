Control Print Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.22 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.22 crore in June 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 54.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022 up 34.28% from Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2021.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in June 2021.

Control Print shares closed at 428.05 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.