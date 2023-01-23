 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Control Print Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.05 crore, up 25.15% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Control Print are:Net Sales at Rs 78.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.15% from Rs. 62.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in December 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.
Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.56 in December 2021. Control Print shares closed at 418.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations78.0571.5562.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations78.0571.5562.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials27.2721.9819.90
Purchase of Traded Goods5.526.654.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-0.480.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.5613.8112.14
Depreciation3.843.743.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.5511.8610.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7213.9810.74
Other Income0.991.010.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7114.9911.06
Interest0.480.300.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2414.6910.78
Exceptional Items0.000.040.00
P/L Before Tax16.2414.7410.78
Tax2.753.301.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4811.439.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4811.439.09
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.4811.439.09
Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.267.005.56
Diluted EPS8.267.005.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.267.005.56
Diluted EPS8.267.005.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
