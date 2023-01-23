Control Print Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.05 crore, up 25.15% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Control Print are:Net Sales at Rs 78.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.15% from Rs. 62.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in December 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.
Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.56 in December 2021.
|Control Print shares closed at 418.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.
|Control Print
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.05
|71.55
|62.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.05
|71.55
|62.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.27
|21.98
|19.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.52
|6.65
|4.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|-0.48
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.56
|13.81
|12.14
|Depreciation
|3.84
|3.74
|3.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.55
|11.86
|10.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.72
|13.98
|10.74
|Other Income
|0.99
|1.01
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.71
|14.99
|11.06
|Interest
|0.48
|0.30
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.24
|14.69
|10.78
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|16.24
|14.74
|10.78
|Tax
|2.75
|3.30
|1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.48
|11.43
|9.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.48
|11.43
|9.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.48
|11.43
|9.09
|Equity Share Capital
|16.33
|16.33
|16.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.26
|7.00
|5.56
|Diluted EPS
|8.26
|7.00
|5.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.26
|7.00
|5.56
|Diluted EPS
|8.26
|7.00
|5.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
