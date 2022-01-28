Control Print Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore in December 2021 up 14.14% from Rs. 54.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021 up 17.77% from Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021 up 12.45% from Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2020.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 5.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2020.

Control Print shares closed at 407.45 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 73.24% over the last 12 months.