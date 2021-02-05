Control Print Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, up 15.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in December 2020 up 15.22% from Rs. 47.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2020 down 12.43% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2020 up 15.12% from Rs. 11.51 crore in December 2019.

Control Print EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.40 in December 2019.

Control Print shares closed at 243.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and -7.86% over the last 12 months.