ContinentContro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 22.89% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 67.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

ContinentContro shares closed at 5.01 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months