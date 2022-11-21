 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ContinentContro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 22.89% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 67.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

ContinentContro shares closed at 5.01 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months

Continental Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.30 1.46 1.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.30 1.46 1.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.81 1.05 1.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.10 0.15
Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.44 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.33 -0.23
Other Income 0.00 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.30 -0.22
Interest 0.13 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.54 -0.39 -0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.54 -0.39 -0.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.54 -0.39 -0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.54 -0.39 -0.32
Equity Share Capital 6.15 6.15 6.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -0.64 -0.52
Diluted EPS -0.88 -0.64 -0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -0.64 -0.52
Diluted EPS -0.88 -0.64 -0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am