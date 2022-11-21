ContinentContro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 22.89% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 67.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
ContinentContro shares closed at 5.01 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Continental Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|1.46
|1.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|1.46
|1.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.81
|1.05
|1.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.44
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.33
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.30
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.13
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.39
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|-0.39
|-0.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|-0.39
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|-0.39
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-0.64
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-0.64
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-0.64
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-0.64
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited