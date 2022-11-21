English
    ContinentContro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 22.89% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 67.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    ContinentContro shares closed at 5.01 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months

    Continental Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.301.461.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.301.461.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.811.051.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.100.15
    Depreciation0.210.210.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.440.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.33-0.23
    Other Income0.000.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.30-0.22
    Interest0.130.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.54-0.39-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.54-0.39-0.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.54-0.39-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.54-0.39-0.32
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-0.64-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.88-0.64-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-0.64-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.88-0.64-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

