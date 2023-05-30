ContinentContro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 35.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2023 down 35.68% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 147% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 111.93% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.
ContinentContro shares closed at 3.88 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.
|Continental Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|1.76
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.45
|1.76
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.97
|1.32
|1.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.11
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.45
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.34
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.31
|0.88
|Interest
|0.07
|0.13
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.44
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.44
|0.77
|Tax
|-0.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.44
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.44
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited