English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ContinentContro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 35.68% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2023 down 35.68% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 147% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 111.93% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

    ContinentContro shares closed at 3.88 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.

    Continental Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.451.762.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.451.762.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.971.321.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.110.14
    Depreciation0.210.210.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.450.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.34-0.41
    Other Income0.000.031.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.310.88
    Interest0.070.130.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.41-0.440.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.41-0.440.77
    Tax-0.05----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.440.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.440.77
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.711.26
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.711.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.711.26
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.711.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Continental Controls #ContinentContro #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:44 pm