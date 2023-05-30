ContinentContro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 35.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2023 down 35.68% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 147% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 111.93% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

ContinentContro shares closed at 3.88 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.