ContinentContro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in June 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
ContinentContro shares closed at 5.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Continental Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.46
|2.26
|1.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.46
|2.26
|1.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|1.07
|1.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.71
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.14
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.54
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.41
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.03
|1.29
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.88
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.77
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|0.77
|-0.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.77
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.77
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|1.26
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|1.26
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|1.26
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|1.26
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited