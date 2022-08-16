ContinentContro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in June 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

ContinentContro shares closed at 5.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.