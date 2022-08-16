 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ContinentContro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in June 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

ContinentContro shares closed at 5.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.

Continental Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.46 2.26 1.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.46 2.26 1.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.05 1.07 1.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.71 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.14 0.14
Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 0.54 0.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.41 -0.43
Other Income 0.03 1.29 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 0.88 -0.43
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.39 0.77 -0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.39 0.77 -0.54
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 0.77 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 0.77 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 6.15 6.15 6.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 1.26 -0.88
Diluted EPS -0.64 1.26 -0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 1.26 -0.88
Diluted EPS -0.64 1.26 -0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 16, 2022
