ContinentContro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 185.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2021 up 185.19% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 down 208.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 down 540% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

ContinentContro shares closed at 4.00 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 63.93% over the last 12 months.