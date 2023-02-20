ContinentContro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 62.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
|ContinentContro shares closed at 5.24 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.
|Continental Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.76
|1.30
|2.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.76
|1.30
|2.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.32
|0.81
|2.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.13
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.55
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.41
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.41
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.54
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.54
|-0.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|-0.54
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|-0.54
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.88
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.88
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.88
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.88
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited