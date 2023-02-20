ContinentContro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.76 1.30 2.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.76 1.30 2.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.32 0.81 2.18 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 -0.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.11 0.13 0.14 Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.45 0.55 0.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.41 -0.19 Other Income 0.03 0.00 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.41 -0.16 Interest 0.13 0.13 0.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -0.54 -0.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.44 -0.54 -0.27 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 -0.54 -0.27 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 -0.54 -0.27 Equity Share Capital 6.15 6.15 6.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 -0.88 -0.44 Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.88 -0.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 -0.88 -0.44 Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.88 -0.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited