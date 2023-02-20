 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ContinentContro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 62.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021. ContinentContro shares closed at 5.24 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.
Continental Controls
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.761.302.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.761.302.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.320.812.18
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.00-0.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.110.130.14
Depreciation0.210.210.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.450.550.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.41-0.19
Other Income0.030.000.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.41-0.16
Interest0.130.130.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.54-0.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.54-0.27
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.54-0.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.54-0.27
Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
Diluted EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
Diluted EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Continental Controls #ContinentContro #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm